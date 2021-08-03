News

Air Canada Resumes Dublin – Toronto Service

Air Canada has today (3 August 2021) resumed passenger flights between Dublin and its hub at Toronto Pearson Airport. They will be operating a three-times weekly nonstop service. The outbound service from Dublin to Toronto will operate on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays and the return service from Toronto to Dublin on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Flights are operated with Boeing 787-9 aircraft, featuring 30 Air Canada Signature Class, 21 Premium Economy and 247 Economy seats.

Stephen Gerrard, Air Canada General Manager Sales, U.K. and Ireland said

“Our nonstop service from Dublin provides our customers from Ireland with direct access to Canada and the possibility to connect via our Toronto hub to 40 onward destinations across Canada, USA and Mexico.”

