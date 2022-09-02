Air Canada Releases 2021 ‘Citizens of the World’ Report

Air Canada has released the 2021 edition of ‘Citizens of the World,’ describing how the carrier has advanced a range of sustainability programs despite the impact of the pandemic on the global airline industry.

The document, Air Canada’s annual corporate sustainability report, details the airline’s progress in safety, wellness, the environment, and employee and community engagement.

Michael Rousseau, President and Chief Executive Officer of Air Canada, said: ”This has included keeping our customers and employees safe, reducing our environmental footprint, and contributing to the well-being of the communities we serve, notably through the Air Canada Foundation. We know that the effects of the pandemic are transitory, but to address sustainability risks and opportunities and help create a more sustainable aviation industry requires a long-term commitment and strategy. Citizens of the World is one way we demonstrate our determination by reporting on our progress.”

Citizens of the World, Air Canada’s 2021 Corporate Sustainability Report is available at www.aircanada.com.