Air Canada Named One of Canada’s Best Employers for 8th Year in a Row

Forbes has named Air Canada one of Canada’s Best Employers 2023 for the eighth consecutive year.

“We are honoured to be recognised as one of Canada’s Best Employers 2023 by Forbes yet again, a clear signal that the workplace culture we have fostered over many years has enabled Air Canada to remain a top employer. Creating a positive work environment that supports employee fulfilment and development while at the leading edge of global aviation remains a key priority for Air Canada as it continues to implement its business strategies restoring its international network and continuing to elevate its products and services. Thanks go to our more than 36,000 dedicated employees who safely transport people globally every day,” said Arielle Meloul-Wechsler, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer and Public Affairs.

According to Forbes, the recognition as one of Canada’s Best Employers 2023 is based on independent surveys of over 12,000 employees working part-time or full-time for companies employing at least 500 people in Canada.

The Forbes award is the most recent recognition Air Canada has received for human resources, corporate culture, and employee engagement in the last year.