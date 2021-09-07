Air Canada Launches New Trip Planning Tool

Air Canada today unveiled its expanded Travel Ready hub, an interactive online tool to help customers plan and prepare for upcoming trips.

Customers can use it to easily and conveniently obtain such information as necessary travel documentation, COVID-19 test requirements and country travel restrictions for any global destination.

Air Canada’s Travel Ready hub is available at aircanada.com/travelready and on the mobile version of the Air Canada website.

“We continue to develop practical solutions to help our customers be travel-ready, wherever they want to go,” said Lucie Guillemette, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Air Canada.

“This includes assisting them in navigating the changing entry requirements set by countries in our global network by making all relevant information available in one convenient place.

“But beyond making essential travel information readily accessible, our easy-to-use Travel Ready hub is designed to make it simple for customers to choose where to go next by showing the countries that are open to visitors through an interactive map.”

Enhanced Travel Ready Hub

The airline’s enhanced Travel Ready hub features a search widget so that users can access information specific to their situation and itinerary.

Among other things: the hub allows customers to review entry requirements for every country on their itinerary, including if they are connecting via another country or traveling with an Air Canada airline partner; if their travels require a COVID-19 test, ensure they have the right test (molecular or antigen) taken within the valid time window; and provide travel advice, particularly related to airport arrival times, given additional checks in-place.

All of these features are designed with the goal of delivering a smoother and quicker airport experience for customers.