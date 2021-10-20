Air Canada launches new LEAVE LESS travel programme

Air Canada has announced that Deloitte Canada will be the first corporate customer to participate in its new LEAVE LESS Travel Program, which offers corporate customers effective options to offset or reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions related to business travel and reduce their carbon footprint.

Corporate customers can now purchase Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF), carbon offsets or a combination of both.

The LEAVE LESS Travel Program is one of the initiatives being implemented as part of Air Canada’s Climate Action Plan and an additional step towards achieving the airline’s long-term goal of net-zero GHG emissions by 2050.

“Building a long-term sustainable aviation industry requires a collective effort and companies will play a key role in building greener and more sustainable air travel. We are pleased to see that customers, such as Deloitte, are taking concrete actions by supporting and contributing to innovative solutions,” said Michael Rousseau, President and Chief Executive Officer at Air Canada.

“It represents a meaningful step forward into reaching our ambitions to achieve net-zero GHG emissions by 2050.”

“Deloitte is steadfast in its commitments to address climate change by driving environmentally responsible choices within our organisation and beyond,” said Anthony Viel, CEO at Deloitte Canada.

“Our people and our clients know that stakeholders, customers, investors and shareholders desire more sustainable business strategies and we recognise the important role Canadian businesses collectively play in leading the commitment to transition to a low-carbon economy.

“We are thrilled to be the first company to jump on board this corporate program to accelerate adoption of a fuel source that can dramatically reduce emissions from aviation. By collaborating with Air Canada to increase the use of sustainable aviation fuel, we hope that we can inspire and help others contribute to a thriving Canada and a greener world.”

A Simplified, Sustainable Journey

The LEAVE LESS Travel Program allows corporate customers to choose the offering they want through a customized approach using SAF, carbon offsets, or a combination of both, through four core actions: