Air Canada Introduces Connecting Service to Hawaii from Dublin

Irish travellers could be on a Hawaiian beach this Christmas as Air Canada is launching new connecting services to Hawaii with weekly flights from Dublin to Honolulu and Dublin to Maui via Toronto.

The new services start on Friday, 17 December from Dublin to Honolulu via Montreal, with the return flight on Sunday; Dublin to Maui via Toronto starts on Saturday, December 18, returning on Saturdays.

Travellers will need a Canadian ETA (CAD$7, valid up to 5 years) and a US ESTA (US$14, valid up to 2 years) which can both be applied for online when restrictions ease.

All flights will be aboard the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.