Air Canada in Elite Chauffeur Partnership with Porsche

Air Canada has signed a new agreement with Porsche Cars Canada, to be the exclusive vehicle supplier of the Air Canada Chauffeur Service at Toronto-Pearson. This luxury service is available to select Signature Class customers connecting to Asia, Europe and South America.

Eligible connecting International Signature Class customers arriving from within Canada will be met by a Concierge before being whisked away on the tarmac in a Porsche vehicle to the distinctive Air Canada Signature Suite. The fleet of vehicles will be electric or plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, including the Porsche Taycan, Panamera and Cayenne, supporting Air Canada’s commitment to reach a goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions throughout its global operations by 2050.

Porsche Chauffeur Service in Partnership with Air Canada

“We’re excited to re-launch another key dimension of our Signature Service for international customers, anchored by our industry-leading Air Canada Signature Suite in Toronto’s Pearson Airport. Thanks to our partnership with Porsche, customers flying in International Signature Class can now experience their exciting and uncompromising vehicles. As we continue to restart key international routes, we look forward to welcoming our customers at Toronto Pearson with this one-of-a-kind airport premium experience in Canada, in partnership with one of the world’s most iconic luxury car brands,” said Scott O’Leary, Vice President, Loyalty & Product at Air Canada.

The Air Canada Chauffeur Service in partnership with Porsche is planned to be introduced later in the year.