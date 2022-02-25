Air Canada has announced an expanded summer 2022 schedule with 34 routes relaunching.

The Vancouver to Dublin service will resume from June 2.

From March, non-stop services will begin resuming from Toronto to Tel Aviv, Paris, Tokyo and Amsterdam.

Service from Montreal to Casablanca, Nice, Algiers, Rome, Tel Aviv and Tokyo will also be resuming.

Air Canada is also relaunching service to popular European destinations including Barcelona, Budapest, Copenhagen, Madrid, Milan, and Venice, which have been suspended since the beginning of the pandemic.

Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President, Network Planning and Revenue Management at Air Canada, said “This is very exciting news for our customers especially now that Omicron is behind us. Countries are reopening and border measures are being eased around the world for fully vaccinated travellers. Air Canada’s recovery is well underway and gaining strength.”

He added,”We are pleased to expand our international network across four continents as we respond to pent-up demand. We are continually exploring new opportunities to make your travel experience memorable. You can start planning your next trip and book with confidence as we look forward to welcoming you onboard.”

The relaunch of international routes builds on Air Canada’s major expansion in the North American market, where 7 new routes are scheduled for Summer 2022.