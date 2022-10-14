Air Canada Expands Services into Europe

Air Canada has expanded its services into Europe, with new routes from Montreal to Toulouse, Copenhagen and Brussels announced; along with the resumption of services from Vancouver and Toronto to the Japanese cities of Osaka and Tokyo respectively.

The latter move comes after Japan recently totally reopened its inbound tourism industry after the pandemic.

Air Canada has also restored other services across Europe, South America, Africa, Asia, the South Pacific and the Middle East.

“We continue to pursue our disciplined approach of expanding our global network in response to anticipated demand. We are especially pleased to be adding three new strategic routes to Europe, resuming important services to Japan, and increasing frequencies to key international destinations for summer 2023,” said Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President Network Planning and Revenue Management at Air Canada.

“Toronto-Brussels will complement our current services from Montreal, while further expanding Air Canada’s reach to Europe and beyond through our Star Alliance partner Brussels Airlines, which offers easy connections throughout Europe and Africa,” he said.