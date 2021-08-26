Air Canada Employees Must be Vaccinated

Air Canada has made vaccinations mandatory for all its employees.

Existing staff have until 30 October to be fully jabbed and the airline has made vaccinations a condition of future employment.

Any employee who doesn’t get jabbed by the 30 October deadline will face unpaid leave or termination of their contract – unless they have a medical exemption.

The new policy applies to employees of Air Canada, Air Canada Rouge and Air Canada Vacations and is in line with a federal rule requiring employees in the federally regulated air, rail, and marine transportation sectors to be vaccinated by the end of October 2021.

Under the mandatory vaccination policy, testing will not be offered as an alternative.

Air Canada resumed its three-times weekly nonstop service between Dublin and Toronto on 3 August.