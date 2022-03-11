Air Canada Celebrates Turning Red

Bláithín O’Donnell, Air Canada’s Sales Manager, Ireland: “ It’s so wonderful that Air Canada has been able to collaborate with Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red.”

If your social life rotates around new releases on Disney Plus and you’ve had to repeatedly explain you can’t make Disney arrange a private pre-view for your darling tweens, you’ll know Pixar’s Turning Red is on Disney Plus debuts tonight, Friday 11th (thank goodness).

To celebrate this movie set in Toronto Canada and directed by a Canadian, Domee Shi, Air Canada has Turned Red.

Air Canada’s Bláithín O’Donnell shared “We hope that our Irish-based customers will be able to participate in the excitement with our onboard featured elements on flights to Toronto and in our March enRoute magazine edition. Irish customers flying on a domestic Canada or Transborder Canada-US flight might even get a surprise if they get to fly onboard the Air Canada A220 with specially commissioned Turning Red livery”.

Air Canada Aircraft Turning Red

49 second video showing how the aircraft was painted with Turning Red characters:

Starting this month, passengers onboard Air Canada aircraft will enjoy a special Turning Red­ video, inspired by the film’s trailer. On select aircraft, passengers can discover director Domee Shi’s favourite places in Toronto by exploring Air Canada’s seatback city guide, and on aircraft destined for Toronto, an animated landscape of the city will be featured on seatback screens as passengers board.

The March issue of Air Canada enRoute magazine will feature a custom-illustrated cover of Toronto with Meilin Lee as the panda gazing across the city, as well as a feature interview with director Domee Shi.

For more details, check out the Air Canada website.