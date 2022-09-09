SEARCH
Air Canada Celebrates 85 Years of Service

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Air Canada has marked its 85th anniversary by donating its first ever plane – a Lockheed L-10A Electra – to the Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada, in Winnipeg.

The plane was, until recently, one of just two of its kind still flying.

The plane’s final journey was being taxied from Air Canada’s hangar at Winnipeg International Airport to the museum as part of an official ceremony. It will be on permanent display at the museum.

The plane was returned to flying condition in 1986 and has been maintained as such ever since.

It has made several air show flight appearances since and even recreated Trans-Canada Air Lines’ (Air Canada’s forerunner) maiden flight from Vancouver to Seattle in 2007, for Air Canada’s 70th birthday celebrations.


