News

Air Canada Calls for End to Quarantine Restrictions as ‘Ineffective’

Air Canada Calls for End to Quarantine Restrictions as ‘Ineffective’

Mandatory hotel quarantines are “ineffective” and should be “eliminated,” Air Canada declared after posting a $1.3 billion first quarter loss.

In his first quarterly conference call since being appointed the airline’s CEO, Michael Rousseau said, “the current mandatory hotel quarantine for arrivals has proven ineffective. It should be eliminated.”

“We believe that with a vaccination program now underway nationally, a modified and more relevant approach to testing and quarantine would keep Canadians safe while allowing our country to reopen for international travel,” he added.

Canada has some of the strictest travel restrictions in the world, with all international travellers facing a mandatory 3-day hotel stay as well as a 14-day quarantine.

By contrast, international travellers arriving in Ireland must home quarantine for 14 days, which can be reduced to five days on production of a negative PCR test. Passengers arriving from high-risk ‘category two’ countries must face mandatory hotel quarantine of 12 days.

Air Canada believes that domestic travel will lead its recovery, with summer leisure travel to Europe pushed to later in the year. The airline also believes that corporate travel, a key segment for Air Canada, will not return until September as travel policy restrictions remain in place and many employees continue to work from home.

“What we’re seeing now, though, is there’s definitely an appetite for corporate Canada to return to travel,” said Air Canada chief commercial officer Lucie Guillemette. However, the Air Canada believes that the current quarantine requirement is a deterrent and the return of corporate travel will depend on the lifting of those restrictions.

 

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Total Revenue From All US Airlines Fell by Almost 50% in 2020

Fionn DavenportMay 11, 2021
Read More

Supplier of the Week: Turkish Airlines

Fionn DavenportMay 10, 2021
Read More

USTA Criticises UK List

Fionn DavenportMay 10, 2021
Read More

Covid Reaches Everest

Fionn DavenportMay 10, 2021
Read More

Ryanair Adds 175,000 Extra Seats to Portugal from UK

Fionn DavenportMay 10, 2021
Read More

WTTC Slams UK Green List as ‘Too Cautious’

Fionn DavenportMay 10, 2021
Read More

Travel Department Celebrates 25 Years with €25 Off Bookings

Fionn DavenportMay 10, 2021
Read More

Travalue.ie Ready for some Adventure Travel

Fionn DavenportMay 10, 2021
Read More

Black Diamond Wins Trade Representation Bid for Qatar Tourism

Fionn DavenportMay 10, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn