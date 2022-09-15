Air Canada Becomes First Airline Re-Certified for the Safe Transportation of Live Animals

Air Canada just became the first airline re-certified by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to safely transport live animals.

IATA awarded Air Canada Cargo with the Center of Excellence for Independent Validators for Live Animals Logistics (CEIV Live Animals) recertification after successfully completing the verification process.

“We are very proud to be recognized for our work in operating to the highest global standards for the worldwide transport of all live animals, and being the first airline to be re-certificated continues to position Air Canada Cargo as an industry leader. Every year, we expertly and safely handle thousands of complex shipments, from rescued dogs to endangered animals transported in conservation efforts, and of course family pets. Air Canada Cargo’s dedicated employees handling animals are specially-trained, and I thank them for their diligence in treating all animals as precious cargo while in our care,” said Jason Berry, Vice President, Cargo at Air Canada.

Air Canada was the first airline to receive the CEIV Live Animals certification in 2018, a standardized global certification program to improve and reinforce the safety and welfare of animals travelling by air.

As part of the recertification process, a thorough audit was conducted by IATA’s specialists, who reviewed Air Canada Cargo’s live animal transport policies and procedures