SEARCH
HomeNewsAir Astana Appoints AVIAREPS as Sales Agent in Ireland
News

Air Astana Appoints AVIAREPS as Sales Agent in Ireland

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
0
21

Air Astana, the national airline of Kazakhstan, appointed AVIAREPS as General Sales Agent (GSA) in Ireland and the UK.

With immediate effect, AVIAREPS, will provide year-round sales, reservations and ticketing services for Air Astana in the markets.  

Adel Dauletbek, Marketing and Sales Vice-President at Air Astana said, “We started working with AVIAREPS in 2003 and AVIAREPS has since then been a strong and trusted partner. We are pleased to now also appoint them as our GSA in the United Kingdom and in Ireland. AVIAREPS’ local expert teams in the markets will help us grow our presence in Europe and we look forward to working closely with them.”

Adel Dauletbek

Air Astana operates flights to more than 60 international and domestic destinations from its main hubs in Almaty and Nur-Sultan. In May 2022, the airline celebrated the 20th anniversary of its commercial flight from Almaty to Nur-Sultan.

AVIAREPS now represents Air Astana in a total of 5 markets: Germany, Austria, Italy, Ireland and UK.

“We are very proud that Air Astana has given us the trust to represent them in two additional markets: the United Kingdom and Ireland. We are eager to grow their brand awareness in these countries and look forward to utilizing our expert knowledge to strengthen their position in the market and increase their ticket sales,” said Katerina Tomina, General Manager AVIAREPS, Ireland and UK.

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous articleNo Decline in Consumer Tourism Spend, Despite Rising Inflation, Research Shows

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie