Air Astana Appoints AVIAREPS as Sales Agent in Ireland

Air Astana, the national airline of Kazakhstan, appointed AVIAREPS as General Sales Agent (GSA) in Ireland and the UK.

With immediate effect, AVIAREPS, will provide year-round sales, reservations and ticketing services for Air Astana in the markets.

Adel Dauletbek, Marketing and Sales Vice-President at Air Astana said, “We started working with AVIAREPS in 2003 and AVIAREPS has since then been a strong and trusted partner. We are pleased to now also appoint them as our GSA in the United Kingdom and in Ireland. AVIAREPS’ local expert teams in the markets will help us grow our presence in Europe and we look forward to working closely with them.”

Adel Dauletbek

Air Astana operates flights to more than 60 international and domestic destinations from its main hubs in Almaty and Nur-Sultan. In May 2022, the airline celebrated the 20th anniversary of its commercial flight from Almaty to Nur-Sultan.

AVIAREPS now represents Air Astana in a total of 5 markets: Germany, Austria, Italy, Ireland and UK.

“We are very proud that Air Astana has given us the trust to represent them in two additional markets: the United Kingdom and Ireland. We are eager to grow their brand awareness in these countries and look forward to utilizing our expert knowledge to strengthen their position in the market and increase their ticket sales,” said Katerina Tomina, General Manager AVIAREPS, Ireland and UK.