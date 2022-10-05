Ahead of Halloween, Ryanair launches flights to the heart of Transylvania

Ryanair announced a new route to Cluj as part of its Dublin Winter 22 schedule. Ryanair’s new route follows Blue Air’s recent suspension of this route. Families can now travel to the vibrant Romanian city on one of Ryanair’s twice-weekly low-fare flights from Dublin from 1st November.

Cluj in the Heart of Transylvania

Transylvania translates from Latin to “the land beyond the forest” and is a region in central Romania. Cluj is the largest city in Transylvania and is a city steeped in history with spectacular gothic architecture, baroque structures and is one of the seven walled citadels built in the Middle Ages. For more on this city check out – https://romaniatourism.com/sample-itineraries.html

Ryanair’s Sale Till Thursday, 6th October

To celebrate this new route, Ryanair is launching a seat sale with fares available from just €19.99 one way for travel from 1st November 2022 – 31st January 2023, which must be booked by midnight tomorrow, Thursday, 6th Oct. Since these super low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log on today at www.ryanair.com to avoid missing out.

Ryanair’s Jason McGuinness said:

“Ryanair is further building on our already extensive Dublin W22 schedule with the addition of our new Dublin to Cluj route, operating twice weekly from 1st November – just in time for those travelling home to Cluj to spend Christmas with friends and family but whose travel plans have been disrupted by Blue Air’s recent suspension of this route.

To celebrate, we are launching a seat sale with fares available from just €19.99 for travel until the end of January 2023, which must be booked by midnight, Thursday 6th Oct. Since these super low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com to avoid missing out.”