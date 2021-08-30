Agents Rule: New Survey Says Majority of Americans Prefer Agents Over Computers

A new nationwide survey has revealed that roughly three out of four Americans are more comfortable booking a holiday with a human being than doing it online.

The nationwide online survey, which was conducted by Internova Travel Group from 3-7 June 2021, found approximately 3 out of 4 Americans would prefer to work with a human being over a computer to access travel information that can’t be found online (75 per cent), get travel recommendations (71 per cent) or request an upgrade on a flight or a welcome amenity at a hotel (73 per cent).

People also prefer to work with a person to help them find travel discounts (57 per cent) and get access to exclusive events and experiences (65 per cent).

The findings also revealed that the pandemic had a marked effect on the attitudes and habits of age groups that would have previously opted to book online.

Of Gen Z respondents (born after 1997), 56 per cent had never booked a trip with a travel advisor, but that 52 per cent of them would consider booking with an agent as a result of the pandemic. 45 per cent said they are “likely or very likely” to book their next trip using a travel advisor.

(born after 1997), 56 per cent had never booked a trip with a travel advisor, but that 52 per cent of them would consider booking with an agent as a result of the pandemic. 45 per cent said they are “likely or very likely” to book their next trip using a travel advisor. Among Millennial respondents (born after 1981), 49 per cent have never booked with a travel advisor, but 50 per cent would consider booking with one from now on. 39 per cent said they are “likely or very likely” to book using a travel advisor.

(born after 1981), 49 per cent have never booked with a travel advisor, but 50 per cent would consider booking with one from now on. 39 per cent said they are “likely or very likely” to book using a travel advisor. For Gen X respondents (born after 1965), only 39 per cent have never used a travel agent and 39 per cent would consider booking with an agent. As a result of the pandemic, 38 per cent said they were “likely or very likely” to use one for their next travel experience.

(born after 1965), only 39 per cent have never used a travel agent and 39 per cent would consider booking with an agent. As a result of the pandemic, 38 per cent said they were “likely or very likely” to use one for their next travel experience. And for baby boomers (aged 57+), only 22 per cent have never used an agent before.