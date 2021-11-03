Agents: Fancy a FAM trip to Cyprus?

Constantinou Bros Hotels are delighted to announce an invitation to agents to join in the Paradise in Paphos FAM trip, where they will spend a complimentary weekend in Cyprus at the luxurious Asimina Suites Hotel.

The trip is scheduled for 26-29 November and the invite is open to travel agents only.

The trip will include three nights at the Constantinou Bros Asimina Suites 5* Hotel on a Deluxe All Inclusive basis with hosted events.

There’ll also be a local excursion, VIP welcome and transfers to and from Paphos airport.

Extend your Stay

A complimentary stay extension of a further four nights is also being offered on a B&B basis at one of their Constantinou Bros 4* Hotels and will be confirmed closer to departure.

Half Board and All Inclusive package supplements can be booked for your stay extension.

This offer has limited places and is on a first come first serve basis. Please email your Fam Trip booking request to their UK sales office: Jo Gillam ([email protected])

Please wait until you have been offered a confirmed a place on a fam trip before you book your flights.

Closing date for applications is 10 November 2021.

Flight costs are not included for the fam trip and it is your responsibility to ensure you have followed the correct entry requirements and testing procedures for your stay.