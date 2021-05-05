Agents Can Win Celebrity Staycation Every Day in May

Celebrity Cruises has today launched a competition for agents, who could be in with a chance of winning the ultimate luxury staycation for two aboard the newly revolutionised Celebrity Silhouette’s return to service this summer. It’s all part of the company’s award-winning Celebrity Moments campaign, which is their way of thanking their travel partners after an unprecedented year of hardship. In Ireland, the competition is only open to agents in Northern Ireland, as guests from the Republic are not yet authorised to sail on Silhouette’s domestic season this summer.

Agents will have the chance to be amongst the first British guests to experience Celebrity Silhouette, as she returns to Southampton from 3rd July for the first time since her stunning multi-million-pound refit. Embarking on a series of six- to eight-night itineraries around Britain’s coastline, agents have more than 25 chances to win a luxury holiday at sea, in addition to earning up to £20 in Celebrity Rewards per booking.

Claire Stirrup, Director of Sales, UK and Ireland, Celebrity Cruises, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to our agent partners for supporting us in our return to service efforts. We want to recognise their dedication by offering them the chance to take some time out for themselves and be amongst the first to enjoy revitalised Celebrity Silhouette when she returns to Southampton this summer.”

Today’s news comes as Celebrity Cruises launches their new brand campaign “Someday is Here” on Channel 4, Channel 5 and Sky. Supported with an extensive broadcast, digital and print plan Celebrity is driving national awareness of its long-anticipated return to service.

How to Enter

For the chance to win a luxury staycation for two, agents simply need to make an eligible new Celebrity Silhouette booking for summer 2021, to be entered into a prize-draw. Launching tomorrow, 6th May, the competition runs until 31st May and winners will be announced every Friday via Celebrity’s dedicated travel agent Facebook page.

To participate in the prize sailing, the winner and their guest must abide by Celebrity’s latest health and safety protocols, found https://www.celebritycruises.com/gb/health-and-safety. Winners who cannot meet the health and safety protocols will be permitted to transfer the prize sailing to an eligible friend or family member.

Celebrity Silhouette

Silhouette boasts an abundance of additional luxury features and venues since her makeover, including the all-new Craft Social Bar, featuring a menu with over 40 craft beers and creative cocktails to explore with travelling companions; transformed staterooms including plush new cashmere bedding to catch up on some well needed “me-time”; and the Lawn Club featuring cosy alcoves, the perfect spot for taking in Britain’s impressive coastlines while enjoying the fresh sea air.

Celebrity Central

To support agents with securing those all-important sales, Celebrity Central is equipped with a dedicated Celebrity Silhouette marketing toolkit, including videos, customisable email templates and FAQs, plus an incredibly resourceful Selling Guide featuring top selling tips, details on “what’s included” in a Celebrity holiday and loyalty guests’ benefits.