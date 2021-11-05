Agent training event in Ireland – Taste of PATA Dublin is BACK!

On Wednesday 10 November 2021 the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) UK & Ireland, in association with Travel Uni, will be in Dublin.

The popular Taste of PATA Dublin will mark the much anticipated return to in person events in the city, taking place at 4 Dame Lane, Dame Lane, Dublin 2 (from 6pm–9.30pm).

Commenting on the return of the organisation’s flagship Dublin event, PATA’s Matt McCausland (Account Director) said: “We’re so excited to be back in-person in Ireland! This will be our first live event there in over two years! We’re also looking forward to coming back again next Spring for more Irish agent training events including quiz nights etc.”

At the event agents will be able to connect with suppliers, learn more about the Asia Pacific region, enjoy delicious regional food and drinks and potentially win big with an array of prizes up for grabs!

Suppliers include:

Tourism Australia

Taiwan Tourism Board

CV Villas

Treehouse Villas

Banyan Tree

“Agents can expect food, drinks, traditional dancing and dress, games and much more as each destination will be offering a ‘taste’ of what their country has to offer. We are encouraging agents to visit each supplier in order to be entered into a prize draw with the chance to win a selection of prizes!” , added McCausland.

There’s still time for agents to sign up and join for free at: https://pata.org.uk/pata-events/ or by emailing [email protected] for further information.