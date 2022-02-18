Aer Rianta International to run duty free in Portugal airports

Aer Rianta International (ARI) is set to operate duty-free concessions in airports across Portugal.

ARI has teamed up with Portuguese airport operator, ANA Aeroportos de Portugal as part of the deal.

The contract covers 8 airports across Portugal, including Lisbon, Porto, Faro, Madeira Islands (Madeira and Porto Santo) and Azores Islands (Ponta Delgada, Sta Maria, Horta).

It covers over 34 commercial spaces, including duty free main shops, satellite stores, and fashion and beauty stores, with a total area approximately of 9,500 square meteres.

The joint venture will last for seven years.

“We are absolutely delighted to be selected as ANA’s preferred joint venture partner. Announcing such a significant win as we emerge from a global pandemic is testament to the commitment and skills of the entire ARI team, commented ARI’s Chief Executive Officer, Ray Hernan.

Aer Rianta International manages duty-free and retail outlets in Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and the Americas.

Aeroportos de Portugal is part of the VINCI Airports Group, which is responsible for operating 53 airports in 12 countries across Europe, Asia and the Americas.