Aer Lingus Welcomes 27 New Graduate Engineers

A new batch of 27 qualified aircraft engineers has joined Aer Lingus after the successful completion of the company’s Maintenance and Engineering Apprenticeship.

8 female graduates and 19 male graduates completed the four-year programme.

The Maintenance and Engineering Apprenticeship first began in 2011, and since then 140 aircraft engineers have joined the airline having graduated from the apprenticeship.

Within the apprenticeships from 2017 and 2018, all graduates have been hired by Aer Lingus and will join its Maintenance and Engineering team servicing the airline’s fleet of Airbus aircraft, including the Airbus A321neo and A320neo, which are Aer Lingus’ newest and most sustainable aircraft.

The four-year Aer Lingus Aircraft Maintenance & Engineering Apprentice Scheme is run in conjunction with both SOLAS, the State’s further education and training agency, based in Shannon, and Technological University Dublin.

There are seven phases of the course and through each phase, successful applicants will move between classroom training in both Shannon and Dublin, and training at the Aer Lingus Maintenance and Engineering Hangar at Dublin Airport.

Aer Lingus plans to launch its next Aer Lingus’ Maintenance and Engineering Apprenticeship in early spring 2023. Keep up to date via the Aer Lingus Careers page and Aer Lingus’ social channels.