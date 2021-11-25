Aer Lingus to resume flights to Orlando

Aer Lingus is resuming its direct service from Dublin to Orlando from Saturday, 27 November.

Aer Lingus will operate three flights per week, on Saturday, Tuesday and Thursday with fares starting from €169 each way, including taxes and charges.

Bill Byrne, Executive Vice-President US at Aer Lingus, said: “We are so happy to be flying to the US from Dublin again, and this weekend we can once again connect families, friends and businesses to Florida.

“Flying to Orlando is an important step in the resumption or our services and will no doubt be very meaningful to those people with connections to the Sunshine State.”

Flyday offers

Those looking to visit the Sunshine State can avail of the great Black Flyday offers on flights to the US with Aer Lingus.

With 13 direct routes between North America and Ireland, including New York, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Orlando, Washington, Seattle, and Philadelphia, offers, which run until 30 November, include €100 off return flights to North America and €200 off return business class tickets valid for travel from 1st January to 31st May 2022.

In March, Aer Lingus will re-introduce flights to the USA from Shannon, with 14 flights a week to New York and Boston.

VeriFLY

In order to make travel easier, Aer Lingus has partnered with VeriFLY. By downloading the VeriFLY app and uploading Covid-19 related documentation required for their destination, Aer Lingus customers can ensure that all of their Covid-19 related documentation is verified before travel.