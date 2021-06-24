Aer Lingus to Charge for Carry-On Bags

Aer Lingus has become the latest airline to introduce a fee for carry-on luggage. From Tuesday, 29 June, passengers wishing to take a carry-on bag up to 10kg must purchase priority boarding at a cost of €5.99/£5.99.

Passengers who haven’t purchased priority boarding (or if the bag is not included in their fare) will be charged €35 to place the bag in the aircraft hold.

The new policy applies to all European services.

Passengers will still be able to check in a bag for free, and they will still be permitted a handbag or laptop bag on board – so long as it fits under the seat in front.

Silver, Platinum and Concierge members – as well as anyone who has made a booking with Plus, Advantage and Aer Space fares – are automatically given priority boarding and a carry-on allowance.

Additionally, passengers connecting to or from an Aer Lingus transatlantic flight or one of its interline partners, or adults accompanying infants, will be able to carry a 10kg bag on board.

The airline also adds that customers with a carry-on bag with priority boarding “must check in online or via the app”.

Aer Lingus estimated that the pandemic has cost the airline around €1 billion in lost profits, according to its chief executive Lynne Embleton.