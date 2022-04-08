Aer Lingus to Bolster Routes to the US

Aer Lingus will welcome back a number of exciting US routes for the first time since 2020, including Philadelphia, Los Angeles, and Seattle. In addition, Aer Lingus will operate a second flight to Chicago operating five times per week and for the first time, will introduce a second flight to Washington D.C.

This good news follows the recent re-start of popular routes to San Francisco and Orlando from Dublin, New York and Boston from Shannon, not forgetting the announcement of the return of Miami from Dublin in October.

Philadelphia returned on 7th April with six flights per week, rising to daily from May and Chicago will operate a second flight five times weekly from 8th April. For the first time ever a second daily flight to Washington D.C. will operate from 09th June, enabling customers to connect from Washington D.C. to cities such as Naples, Lyons, Berlin and Barcelona for the first time through Dublin. Just last month flights to the USA from Shannon started on 10th March, with 14 flights per week to New York and Boston.