Aer Lingus to be Only European Airline to Operate from Cleveland, Ohio

Aer Lingus has today announced a new transatlantic route for summer 2023 which will see the airline operate its first service to Cleveland, Ohio direct from Dublin.

Commencing on 19 May 2023 and operating four times weekly, this will be Aer Lingus’ 15th transatlantic route from Ireland and will be the only direct European service from Cleveland.

Next summer Aer Lingus will operate 15 transatlantic routes between Ireland and North America, as well as three long-haul services from its Manchester base in the UK.

The new Dublin-Cleveland service will be operated by an Airbus A321neo LR which is Aer Lingus’ most sustainable long-haul aircraft. The Airbus A321neo LR, which comprises both business cabin and economy class cabin, delivers up to 20% reduction in fuel burn and CO2 emissions and close to 50% reduction in noise footprint when compared to previous generation aircraft.

“Aer Lingus is an award-winning airline that continues to grow with new destinations across the globe,” said Interim Airport Director, Dennis Kramer. “We are truly excited for the opportunity to have nonstop service for travellers to connect to Ireland and the many other European destinations. Our team has worked for years to bring this route to Cleveland for our community.”