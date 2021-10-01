News

Aer Lingus Takes off for Newark and Orlando as European Services Restart

Aer Lingus Takes off for Newark and Orlando as European Services Restart

Aer Lingus transatlantic flights resume from Dublin to Newark from 14 November and Orlando from 27 November 2021. Direct flights from Dublin will also resume to Geneva and Prague from 15 October, Frankfurt and Zurich from 8 November and Knock to London Gatwick will resume for the festive season on 18 December.

Dublin to Newark will operate 4 times per week, increasing to daily from 1 December, with fares starting from €149 each way.

Dublin to Orlando will operate 3 times per week from 27 November, with fares starting from €169 each way.

European Winter Services

Dublin to Geneva route will operate 3 days per week in October, increasing to 4 per week in December and then to 9 flights per week from Christmas. Fares start from €55.99 each way, including taxes and charges.

Dublin to Prague will operate 3 days per week, with fares starting from €49.99 each way. From 8 November, Dublin to Frankfurt will operate 10 flights per week, with fares from €29.99 and Dublin Zurich will operate 6 flights per week, fares start from €55.99 each way.

Over the Christmas period, from 18 December Knock to London Gatwick will operate daily. Fares start from €32.99 each way, including taxes and charges.

Susanne Carberry, Chief Customer Officer at Aer Lingus, said: “We are delighted to announce a significant restart to a number of our favourite routes in North America and Europe, and reconnecting friends, families and businesses once again.

“We are also excited to be able to connect Irish customers with European cities of Prague, Geneva, Zurich, Frankfurt, destinations which are particularly popular in Winter for their Christmas markets, and the upcoming Ski season, and our customers from Knock into London Gatwick for Christmas.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Australia to Reopen Border from November for Citizens and Permanent Residents

Fionn DavenportOctober 1, 2021
Read More

California’s Central Coast Should be on Your Radar for 2022

Fionn DavenportOctober 1, 2021
Read More

Walt Disney’s 50th Birthday Kicks off Today and Promises 18 Months of New Experiences & Celebrations

Fionn DavenportOctober 1, 2021
Read More

Vueling Launches New Routes From Dublin and Cork Airports to Paris Orly

Fionn DavenportOctober 1, 2021
Read More

Skytrax Awards: Ethiopian Airlines Wins Four Awards

Fionn DavenportSeptember 30, 2021
Read More

Stanley S Tollman: Titan of Travel, Founder of the Travel Corporation & Owner of Ashford Castle

Sharon JordanSeptember 30, 2021
Read More

Visit Malta With Sunway Holidays

Fionn DavenportSeptember 30, 2021
Read More

Celebrity Cruises is Putting it all on the Table

Fionn DavenportSeptember 30, 2021
Read More

Qatar Airways Holidays Launch FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Fan Travel Packages

Fionn DavenportSeptember 30, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn