Aer Lingus Takes off for Newark and Orlando as European Services Restart

Aer Lingus transatlantic flights resume from Dublin to Newark from 14 November and Orlando from 27 November 2021. Direct flights from Dublin will also resume to Geneva and Prague from 15 October, Frankfurt and Zurich from 8 November and Knock to London Gatwick will resume for the festive season on 18 December.

Dublin to Newark will operate 4 times per week, increasing to daily from 1 December, with fares starting from €149 each way.

Dublin to Orlando will operate 3 times per week from 27 November, with fares starting from €169 each way.

European Winter Services

Dublin to Geneva route will operate 3 days per week in October, increasing to 4 per week in December and then to 9 flights per week from Christmas. Fares start from €55.99 each way, including taxes and charges.

Dublin to Prague will operate 3 days per week, with fares starting from €49.99 each way. From 8 November, Dublin to Frankfurt will operate 10 flights per week, with fares from €29.99 and Dublin Zurich will operate 6 flights per week, fares start from €55.99 each way.

Over the Christmas period, from 18 December Knock to London Gatwick will operate daily. Fares start from €32.99 each way, including taxes and charges.

Susanne Carberry, Chief Customer Officer at Aer Lingus, said: “We are delighted to announce a significant restart to a number of our favourite routes in North America and Europe, and reconnecting friends, families and businesses once again.

“We are also excited to be able to connect Irish customers with European cities of Prague, Geneva, Zurich, Frankfurt, destinations which are particularly popular in Winter for their Christmas markets, and the upcoming Ski season, and our customers from Knock into London Gatwick for Christmas.”