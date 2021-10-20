Aer Lingus takes off for Barbados

Aer Lingus’ inaugural service to Bridgetown, Barbados from Manchester Airport took off on time this morning, 20 October. It was all excitement and music at the airport as passengers checked in for the first flight – and ITTN was there to record it for posterity!

There was a steel band and plenty of balloons inside the swanky new Terminal 2 building – from which Aer Lingus will fly for the first time (all other Aer Lingus flights use Terminal 1).

To launch celebrations in true Bajan style, customers checking in for their flights to Barbados this morning were treated to a live performance from steel pan band, Band One. The band offered a summery respite from the autumn chill outside, and just a taster of the warm welcome visitors to Barbados can expect when they get there.

A steel band accompanies check in for the new Aer Lingus flight to Barbados from Manchester Terminal 2

This morning’s inaugural flight marks the launch of Aer Lingus’ first Caribbean route from the UK. Flights will operate twice weekly until the beginning of November 2021, when they will then increase to three times per week.

Trade & Media Trips

Joining the 130 or so passengers were a UK trade FAM and a UK media group.

UK trade group travelling on Aer Lingus flight to Barbados from Manchester Terminal 2

The UK trade reps were Daniel Royle (Aviate), Andrew Chadderton (Lotus), Suzanne Barney (Travel Counsellors), Katie Collis (Travel Counsellors), Chloe Smyth (Jetset), Richard Jones (If Only), Bethan Jones (ITC), Nicola Tate (Hayes Travel) and Jolene Alexander-Smith (Barrhead Travel).

Suzanne Barney (Travel Counsellors) and Chloe Smyth (Jetset)

They were accompanied by Jenny Rafter, head of global sales for Aer Lingus; and Lennon Chandler, Airline Account Manager at the Barbados Tourist Board.

The media group was made up exclusively from UK titles.

Bajan/Aer Lingus Takeover

Huge digital advertisement for Aer Lingus flight to Barbados in the middle of Terminal 2 at Manchester Airport

There were balloons and music and cupcakes, but most impressive of all was the huge digital display in the middle of the terminal advertising the inaugural flight.

His Excellency Mr Milton Innis, High Commissioner for Barbados to the United Kingdom, with Jenny Rafter of Aer Lingus and Lennon Chandler & Marc McCollin of Visit Barbados

Also on hand was His Excellency Mr Milton, Innis, High Commissioner for Barbados to the United Kingdom.

A Terminal Issue

For the time being, passengers looking to fly to Barbados from Dublin will have to transit through Manchester Airport, where they will land in Terminal 1 and go through security before making their way across to Terminal 2 for check-in on the Barbados flight.

As Manchester Airport continues its improvement works, it’s unlikely airside transit between the two terminals will be available before sometime in 2022.