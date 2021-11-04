HomeNewsAer Lingus signs deal with Daon to extend the use of VeriFLY...
Aer Lingus signs deal with Daon to extend the use of VeriFLY app

By Leona Kenny
Aer Lingus has signed a deal with Daon to extend the use of the VeriFLY app.

VeriFLY allows customers to upload Covid-19 related documentation required for travel, including vaccination records and negative Covid-19 results. 

This new investment allows customers to upload and receive approval of their travel documentation at home before travelling to the airport.

New restrictions

Travellers flying to the USA with Aer Lingus should be aware of the new travel requirements.

 Online check-in will only be available once customers have verified their documentation using VeriFLY. At the airport, customers travelling to the USA will show their boarding pass to the Aer Lingus agents at the boarding gate.

