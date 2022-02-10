Aer Lingus resumes flights to Miami from October

Aer Lingus is resuming flights to Miami from October 2022.

From October, there will be two services per week until the 28th of October and three per week from 29th October.

Fares start from €199 each way.

The airline offers connections to Miami from 8 UK airports; London Heathrow, London Gatwick, Birmingham, Manchester, Bristol, Leeds Bradford, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Aer Lingus has already resumed a direct Dublin to Orlando route, and the addition of the Miami route adds a second connection to Florida.

Summer 2022

The airline has already launched its summer 2022 schedule, with flights to North America favourites like New York and Toronto back on the cards.

Aer Lingus will continue to introduce further short-haul routes across Europe.