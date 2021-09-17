Aer Lingus Resumes Dublin to Toronto Service

Aer Lingus will today resume its direct connection to Canada’s biggest city, Toronto.

EI127 will operate four times per week* from Dublin, following an 18-month hiatus. As of 7 September, Canada is permitting entry for fully vaccinated foreign visitors, subject to meeting COVID-19 travel conditions.

After a long pause, the corridor between Ireland and Canada has reopened and Aer Lingus customers can once again fly direct from Dublin to Toronto, and vice versa, upon presentation of valid travel documents.

Speaking on the route announcement, Susanne Carberry, Chief Customer Officer at Aer Lingus, said: “At long last we are re-establishing our direct service to Toronto and can once again connect families, friends and businesses across the Atlantic.

“This is an important milestone in the recovery of our business and will no doubt be very meaningful to those with Irish-Canadian connections.”