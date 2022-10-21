Aer Lingus Resumes Dublin-Miami Route

Aer Lingus has restarted its direct route from Dublin to Miami after a two-and-a-half-year hiatus.

The route officially relaunches today (October 21).

It will operate three times weekly and form part of Aer Lingus’ winter schedule.

And to celebrate the Miami restart, Aer Lingus has also launched special fares on flights to North America – fly to Miami from €159* or fly or any other North American destination from €169**.

The recommencement of the Aer Lingus Dublin-Miami service closely follows the recent announcement of Cleveland, Ohio and the return of Hartford, Connecticut, both of which will operate as part of the airline’s summer 2023 programme.

Aer Lingus operates 16 direct routes between Ireland and North America including New York, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Orlando, Washington, Seattle, and Philadelphia.

The airline is the only carrier offering direct flights between Ireland and Miami.

“Miami Florida is an ideal destination for every type of traveller whether it be the cruising fanatics, sun seekers, party goers or the keen shoppers, there are endless possibilities. As the only carrier to operate direct flights to Miami from Ireland, we can also cater to the UK and European market given the seamless connections we offer travellers transiting via Dublin. Restarting our Miami service is a further proof point of our ambition to continue to grow our North American network.” said Susanne Carberry, Aer Lingus Chief Customer Officer.

Reinforcing Dublin as the natural European transatlantic gateway, Aer Lingus will offer connections from key UK and European airports to Miami via Dublin where travellers will experience the benefits of pre-clearing US immigration ahead of their long-haul flight.

On Aer Lingus’ inaugural service to Miami, almost 1 in 4 passengers will have begun their journey outside of Ireland.

Aer Lingus has also pointed out that, as always, customers flying to North America with Aer Lingus will enjoy complimentary meals and drinks, endless hours of in-flight entertainment, and US Customs and Border pre-clearance at Dublin and Shannon airports.