Aer Lingus Resumes Dublin-Hartford (Connecticut) Route after 2-Year Hiatus, and Flags New Dublin-Cleveland Service

Aer Lingus has – as of this past weekend – formally recommenced its Dublin-Hartford Connecticut service.

It marks the first time this route has been operational in over two years, and forms part of Aer Lingus’ largest ever North American summer route network.

This will be added to, in May, with the launch of a new direct Dublin-Cleveland route.

The return of the daily service between Dublin and Hartford is a critical milestone for Bradley International Airport as Aer Lingus operates the only direct service from there to Europe.

Travelling with Aer Lingus, customers departing from Hartford will not only benefit from a direct flight to Dublin, they can also enjoy seamless onward connections via Dublin to 28 UK and European airports including London, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, Vienna, Madrid, Barcelona, Rome and Prague, plus many more.

Aer Lingus flight EI131, which departed from Dublin for Hartford yesterday afternoon, is operated by an Airbus A321neoLR (Long Range) which is the airline’s most sustainable longhaul aircraft delivering a 20% reduction in fuel burn and CO2 emissions and close to 50% reduction in noise footprint when compared to previous generation aircraft.

Aer Lingus chief executive Lynne Embleton

Commenting on the recommencement, Lynne Embleton, Aer Lingus CEO said: “After more than two years it’s great to be back flying back to Hartford. Our daily flights, from and through Dublin, will bring travellers from Ireland, the UK and Europe into the centre of Connecticut which is home to global businesses and recognised as the insurance capital of the world.

“As the only European airline operating out of Hartford, we also offer a unique service to US passengers, flying them directly on our non-stop service to Dublin, and through our Dublin hub, connecting them onwards to the most popular UK and European destinations.”

Connecticut Airport Authority Executive Director Kevin A. Dillon said: “We are thrilled to have Aer Lingus back at Bradley International Airport. Their return strengthens our pandemic recovery and is key to our continued growth. Leading up to the return, we have already seen a lot of excitement from travellers, and we are extremely proud to once again offer easy and quick transatlantic access to Ireland and beyond.”

Hartford is one of 16 North American destinations that Aer Lingus will operate this summer.

With over 2.25 million transatlantic seats on sale, 2023 marks the airline’s largest ever North American summer schedule to date.

As part of that Aer Lingus will have a direct route to Cleveland, Ohio, starting in May.