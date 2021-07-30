Aer Lingus Resumes Dublin-Bristol Service

Aer Lingus will resume its Dublin to Bristol service from Sunday, 1 August.

The five-times weekly route, previously operated by Aer Lingus Regional, will operate on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

The decision to restart the route follows Ireland’s decision to lift restrictions on fully vaccinated UK visitors.

“We are delighted to recommence flights from Bristol and welcome back our British customers on board now that travel restrictions have been relaxed, reconnecting friends and families that have been kept apart for too long,” said Peter O’Neill, Aer Lingus Chief Operations Officer.