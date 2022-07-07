Aer Lingus Resumes Direct Flights From Dublin to Seattle

Aer Lingus has recommenced direct flights to Seattle – reconnecting the Emerald Isle to the Emerald City.

Customers can avail of the returned service – which covers five weekly flights from Dublin Airport – from today.

Aer Lingus – which is the only carrier offering daily direct flights between Ireland and the west coast of the US – now offers 14 direct routes to North America from Ireland.

Seattle is the airline’s latest transatlantic route to resume operations. Aer Lingus recommenced its San Francisco and Los Angeles routes earlier this year.

“We are delighted to announce the Seattle route restart after a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Susanne Carberry, Aer Lingus’ chief customer officer.

“Seattle has so much to offer both business and leisure travellers and we look forward to welcoming customers on board the route again. Aer Lingus is the only carrier connecting customers to the west coast of USA with daily flights, reaffirming our commitment to building our transatlantic connections,” she said.