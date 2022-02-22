Aer Lingus restarts direct service to San Francisco

Aer Lingus will restart flights from Dublin to San Francisco from 25th February.

San Francisco is the latest transatlantic route from Aer Lingus to resume, following the announcement of services Seattle and Los Angeles. Daily flights to Los Angeles will resume on 12 May, and Seattle returning 5 times per week on 26 May.

The airline will be the only carrier offering direct flights between Ireland and West Coast USA.

Speaking on the route restart, Bill Byrne, Executive Vice-President US at Aer Lingus said: “We are delighted to resume the Dublin to San Francisco service and to unite friends, families and businesses once more, reconnecting our communities and economies. There’s no doubt that travel is back for 2022, and we are busy preparing operations for further route restarts.”

“As always, customers flying to North America with Aer Lingus will enjoy complimentary meals and drinks, endless hours of in-flight entertainment, and US Customs and Border pre-clearance at Dublin and Shannon airports.”

San Francisco

San Francisco is home to Silicon Valley and renowned for its eclectic mix of architecture and landmarks, including the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz.

Aer Lingus has offers on all transatlantic routes, with fares starting from €189 each way as part of a return trip. The offer ends midnight February 28th and is valid for travel from March 1st until May 31st.