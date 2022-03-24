Aer Lingus Regional Services Take off from Belfast City

Emerald Airlines, exclusive operator of Aer Lingus Regional, today commences its services from Belfast City Airport, with its inaugural flight from Belfast City to Birmingham departing this morning, 24th March, at 06:50am.

The first phase of services will commence today, 24th March 2022, to Birmingham, with Edinburgh, Leeds Bradford and Manchester commencing on 27th March. Services from Belfast City to Glasgow and Exeter will commence from early May, 2022.

Commenting on the announcement, Ciarán Smith, Head of Commercial at Emerald Airlines said: “Today is a very exciting day for us at Emerald Airlines. With our growing team of Cabin and Flight Crew based in Belfast City Airport, combined with the customer demand to travel again, Belfast has always been an important market for us.

Reid Moody, Chief Strategy and Planning Officer at Aer Lingus, said: “Today marks another important day for Aer Lingus Regional services. Customers will be able to enjoy the value, convenience and warm welcome that Aer Lingus is proud to deliver.”

Passengers will be able to earn Avios points on all Aer Lingus Regional flights, providing continuity and benefits of the current services offered by both Aer Lingus and British Airways at Belfast City Airport. Tickets can be booked through AerLingus.com and britishairways.com.

Ellie McGimpsey, Aviation Development Manager at George Best Belfast City Airport, said:

“Birmingham has always been an incredibly popular route from Belfast City so it seems fitting to launch our partnership with Emerald Airlines with flights to Birmingham. We’re certain Birmingham, along with Edinburgh, Manchester and Leeds Bradford all starting later this week, will be successful services used by both business and leisure passengers.

Aer Lingus and British Airways services to London City and London Heathrow from Belfast City Airport remain unchanged.

Aer Lingus Regional flights will be operated by the ATR72-600, the latest generation of turboprop aircraft combining unmatched environmental and economic performance. These ultra low fuel burn aircraft emit up to 40% less CO₂ on these short, regional flights.

Schedule & Avios