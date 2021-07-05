News

Aer Lingus Regional Service set for Relaunch by October

Aer Lingus Regional Service set for Relaunch by October

Aer Lingus Regional aircraft could be back in the air by October as Conor McCarthy’s Emerald Airlines finalises steps to launch services over the coming weeks, it is understood.

Read the story here.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Hundreds of Irish Tourists Flock to Spain from Dublin Airport as Costa del Sol Snaps Emerge

Fionn DavenportJuly 5, 2021
Read More

Appointment of Sharon Harney a Major Leap Forward for Cassidy Travel

Fionn DavenportJuly 2, 2021
Read More

Emirates Offers Free Tickets to the Top with Flights to Dubai

Fionn DavenportJuly 2, 2021
Read More

Concern Grows that Many Vaccinated Brits Could be Excluded from EU Covid Certificate Scheme

Fionn DavenportJuly 2, 2021
Read More

Scenic Enhances European River Cruise Programme Ready for Expected Summer Return

Fionn DavenportJuly 2, 2021
Read More

Aer Lingus Extends AerClub Tier Status for Extra Year

Fionn DavenportJuly 2, 2021
Read More

Ryanair Carried Over 5m Passengers in June

Fionn DavenportJuly 2, 2021
Read More

Sky Princess to Sail from UK for Third Successive Year in 2023

Fionn DavenportJuly 2, 2021
Read More

Busy Scenes at European Airports as Tourists Take Advantage of New Rules​​​​​​​

Fionn DavenportJuly 2, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn