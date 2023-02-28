Aer Lingus Regional Boosts Belfast Services with Isle of Man Route

Aer Lingus Regional has boosted its services out of Belfast, by adding a new route between Belfast City Airport and the Isle of Man.

The new route will start on April 24 and operate four times a week, before increasing to six times a week during the peak summer season.

Aer Lingus Regional services are exclusively operated by Emerald Airlines.

Commenting on the announcement, Conor McCarthy, executive chairman of Emerald Airlines said: “We are delighted to be bolstering our Belfast City schedule by adding a new link between Belfast and the Isle of Man. We look forward to continuing to grow our services, providing more options for those travelling to and from Belfast.”

Katy Best, commercial director at Belfast City Airport said: “This new service to Isle of Man will be the 13th Aer Lingus route from Belfast City Airport providing excellent choice for passengers this summer.

“The airline will also operate new routes to East Midlands, Jersey, Newcastle and Newquay. This is in addition to its existing services to Birmingham, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Exeter, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, Manchester and Southampton.

“The first Aer Lingus flights operated by Emerald took off in March last year and we are very pleased with the performance and growth of the routes since then.”