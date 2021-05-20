Aer Lingus Regional Adds New Glasgow Flight from Belfast

Aer Lingus Regional, operated by Stobart Air, announced today (20 May) that a new Glasgow service from Belfast will start on 1 July.

The new George Best Belfast City Airport (BHD) to Glasgow Airport (GLA) route will initially operate daily, with 11 flights weekly, and will increase to 19 flights weekly in August.

The addition of this route brings the total number of destinations served by Aer Lingus and Aer Lingus Regional from Belfast City Airport to ten and provides additional choice and frequency for customers wishing to travel between Belfast and Glasgow.

Katy Best, Commercial Director at Belfast City Airport said: “With up to 19 flights per week, the convenient flight schedule will no doubt appeal to both business travellers who can book a same-day return, and those seeking to reunite with friends and family or take a short break this summer.”

Andy Jolly, Managing Director at Stobart Air, added: “In light of the successful Covid-19 vaccination rollout allowing air travel to increase safely, we are pleased to add this new route from Glasgow to Belfast to our route network, which will cater to both business and leisure travellers with direct, convenient, and cost-effective flights.

The flights will operate on a ATR82-600. Flights start at £29.99 one way and can be booked now at aerlingus.com.

Aer Lingus Regional already flies to Birmingham, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Exeter, Leeds Bradford, and Manchester from Belfast City Airport, and recently announced new services to Cardiff and Newquay will commence on 28 June.