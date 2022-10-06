Aer Lingus Receives 6,500-Plus Compensation Applications after IT System Failure

Aer Lingus has received between 6,500 and 7,500 compensation applications from customers affected by last month’s IT problem which led to the cancellation of 51 flights.

The ‘exceptional set of circumstances,’ meant that more than 30,000 Aer Lingus passengers were impacted by the disruption.

The airline was forced to cancel dozens of flights between Dublin airport and other European destinations after its check-in and boarding services were out of operation.

Chief Executive for Aer Lingus, Lynne Embleton, said that for almost ten hours, they had no access to their operational and customer system.

Aer Lingus chief executive Lynne Embleton

“This meant we couldn’t check-in, we couldn’t board customers, we couldn’t get access to flight information or customer bookings data or customer data information,” Ms Embleton said.

Senior representatives from Aer Lingus appeared before the Oireachtas Committee on Transport and Communications.

Donal Moriarty, chief corporate affairs officer, said that its cloud-based system is located in the UK.

“The outage was truly an exceptional set of circumstances,” Mr Moriarty told the committee.

He added that the issues have been fully dealt with and “should not happen again”.