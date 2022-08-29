Aer Lingus Ranks As Airline with Fewest Delayed Flights at UK Airports

Aer Lingus has emerged as the airline with the least delayed flight take-offs from UK airports last year.

Aer Lingus was the best performing carrier – in terms of shortest delay time – servicing UK airports during 2021, according to data from Britain’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Ryanair also performed well in the data.

According to the CAA figures, Aer Lingus had an average flight delay time of 3 minutes and 12 seconds.

Conversely, Hungarian budget airline Wizz Air was the worst performer, last year, with an average delay time of 14 minutes and 24 seconds.

Holiday giant TUI fared almost as bad, with an average delay time of 13 minutes and 18 seconds, while British Airways was third worst with an average delay time of 12 minutes and 42 seconds.

British Airways is part of the IAG group of airlines – along with Aer Lingus, Iberia and Vueling. BA was followed on the list by Virgin Atlantic and Loganair.

Traditional low-cost heavyweights EasyJet and Ryanair were among the best performers, in 2021, with some of the shortest delay times.

EasyJet was second to Aer Lingus, with an average delay time of just 4 minutes and 36 seconds, while Ryanair was third best performer with an average flight delay time of 6 minutes and 6 seconds.

Ryanair’s strong punctuality record has continued this year amid travel chaos at UK airports.

Research published, last week, by travel data company OAG, showed Ryanair and low fares holiday airline Jet2.com to be the two most reliable and punctual airlines flying out of the UK this summer, in terms of showing the fewest number of actual flight cancellations.

The CAA figures only covered delayed take-off times and didn’t include flight cancellations.