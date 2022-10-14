SEARCH
Aer Lingus Owner IAG Seeing No Weakness in Booking Levels for Remainder of Year

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Aer Lingus-owner IAG has said it has seen “no indication of weakness” in terms of forward-looking flight bookings across its group of airlines.

The group owns Aer Lingus, British Airways, and Spanish carriers Iberia and Vueling.

IAG formally publishes financial and operational results for the third quarter of this year on October 28.

Ahead of that, it has indicated that those financial figures will be better than expected, with its latest quarterly profit set to come in at around the €1.2bn mark.

It said bookings for the rest of the year remain at “expected levels” with no weakness currently showing. Good passenger demand drove its improvement during the third quarter, IAG said.

IAG’s half-year figures – published last July – detailed Aer Lingus’ post-Covid recovery. While Aer Lingus technically returned to profit in the second quarter of this year, it still posted a €95m operating loss for the first six months of 2022.

However, that outcome was a vast improvement on the €192m loss it made for the first half of 2021.

