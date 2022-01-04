Aer Lingus offers 20% off European travel for January sales

The Aer Lingus January Seat Sale has landed, with flights to North America from just €169 each way and up to 20% off European and UK travel.

North America

With 13 direct routes between North America and Ireland, including New York, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Orlando, Washington, Seattle, and Philadelphia, it’s time to plan a trip stateside in 2022.

From shopping in New York City, taking in the theme parks in Orlando, to enjoying the history of Washington D.C. or a trip to Chicago for St. Patrick’s Day, there is so much to explore.

Europe

There’s never been a better time to take 2022 to new heights (and sights) and plan a break to get some spring sun. Wander the streets of Portugal with flights to Lisbon and Faro, venture to Spain for some beach, fun, and sunshine in Lanzarote, Malaga or Santorini with up to 20% off European travel.

Making travelling easier

Aer Lingus has partnered with VeriFLY to make travelling easier. Customers can download the VeriFLY app and upload Covid-19 related documentation required for their destination, ensuring all information is kept in a safe place.

In addition, Aer Lingus has also introduced a Travel Tool designed to remove uncertainty regarding travel restrictions and entry requirements for all Aer Lingus destinations. Retrieve up-to-date tailored travel information based on your specific circumstances including vaccination status, return travel and flight connection requirements on aerlingus.com