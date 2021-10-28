Aer Lingus launches summer 2022 schedule

Aer Lingus has revealed its schedule for Summer 2022, with over 70 routes on offer.

The airline will be restarting transatlantic flights to North America favourites like New York and Toronto while continuing to introduce further short-haul routes across Europe.

North America

With US borders set to reopen on November 8th, now is the time to book your USA getaway. Direct flights are available to favourite destinations such as New York, Chicago, Boston, LA, San Francisco, Toronto and Washington from as little as €169 each way. Flights departing for JFK Airport and Boston will make a return to Shannon Airport in March 2022.

Summer in Europe

Aer Lingus will be flying 50 short-haul routes next summer, with 41 routes departing from Dublin The schedule will include favourites for Irish holidaymakers such as in Spain, Portugal, Italy and the Canary Islands. There will also be lots of city breaks to choose from throughout Europe. Flights start at €35.99 each way

Flexible booking policy

Aer Lingus has extended its ‘Book with Confidence’ policy which allows all customers travelling with the airline to change their travel dates free of charge. This can be done as many times as customers wish and amended up to seven days before they travel.

The flexible booking policy is available on all bookings up until 30th September 2022.