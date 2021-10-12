Aer Lingus Launches 48 Hour Flash Sale for Europe and US

Aer Lingus has announced a flash sale for 48 hours, with fares starting from €19.99 each way.

For those looking for a winter getaway, check out flights to Barcelona, Paris and Amsterdam as well as flights to North America.

Europe Flash Offers

Fares to Barcelona and Paris start from €19.99 each way.

Flights leaving for Amsterdam, Brussels, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Madrid and Milan start at €29.99 each way.

Dates valid on travel up until 16th December 2021. Bookings must be made by midnight October 14th.

North American Sale Fares

Dublin to New York, Boston, Toronto and Washington start from €149 each way.

Flights to Chicago and Orlando start from €169 each way.

Bookings must be made by midnight October 25th. Dates valid for travel from November 1st until February 17th 2022.