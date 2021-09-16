Aer Lingus’ Latest Passenger? A Loggerhead Turtle

A loggerhead sea turtle discovered in Co. Donegal in 2019 has finally found sanctuary in the sun thanks to the combined efforts of Exploris Aquarium, in Portaferry Co. Down and Aer Lingus who repatriated the young endangered reptile on flight EI 782 from Dublin to Gran Canaria.

The three-year-old, Julius Caesar, ‘JC’ to friends, was found washed up on a Donegal beach in January 2019 when he was just 9 months old.

Thought to have been caught up in the wrong current and swept along the gulf stream, he was suffering from hypothermia, stunned by the cold water, and weighed just a few hundred grams.

Loggerhead sea turtles are an endangered species and thrive in a warm climate.

Discovered by a local family, JC was named for his fighting spirit and was brought to Exploris where he has since been recuperating in a tropical tank and enjoying a diet of fish mixture, squid and gel in preparation for his voyage to Tarifa Wildlife Recovery Centre (Centro de Recuperación de Fauna Silvestrede Tarifa) in Gran Canaria.

COVID-19 restrictions previously prevented the repatriation efforts but JC, now weighing 25kg, travelled to the Canary Islands on Aer Lingus flight EI 782, captained by Peter Lumsden.

JC travelled in the cabin in a specially designed waterproof crate, accompanied by his minder Portia Sampson.

“It is our pleasure to welcome aboard a very special passenger today and to ensure the safe transportation of JC the Turtle to Gran Canaria,” said Captain Peter Lumsden.

“Since they first got in contact, Aer Lingus has worked closely with the team from Exploris Aquarium and our Maintenance & Engineering and Ground Operations teams to ensure that all JC’s needs are met as we complete this important mission.

“Keeping the turtle’s temperature above 19 degrees is critical to his wellbeing and he requires regular monitoring and shell lubrication so placing him in the aircraft hold was not an option. His specially designed crate will be securely strapped across a number of seats in the cabin.

“Like all of us on the flight today, I’m sure he is looking forward to the warmer climate upon landing.”