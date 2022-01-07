Aer Lingus January sale continues with 20% off European travel

The Aer Lingus January Seat Sale continues with, up to 20% off European and UK travel.

There are also flights to North America for just €169 each way as part of a return trip.

There’s never been a better time to take 2022 to new heights and plan a break to get some spring sun. Wander the streets of Portugal with flights to Lisbon and Faro, venture to Spain for some beach, fun, and sunshine in Lanzarote, Malaga or Santorini, or perhaps sample some of the local cuisines in Milan.

With 13 direct routes between North America and Ireland, it’s time to plan a trip stateside in 2022. From shopping in New York City, taking in the theme parks in Orlando, to enjoying the history of Washington D.C. or a trip to Chicago for St. Patrick’s Day, there is always something to explore.

Book with Confidence

Aer Lingus has extended its ‘Book with Confidence’ policy for bookings until 31st of January 2022, to allow customers with upcoming bookings on any fare type to change their travel dates free of charge up to two hours before they travel.

The existing policy applies to bookings from 1st February to 30th September 2022 which allows customers to change their booking up to seven days before travel.