News

Aer Lingus issues summer restart dates from Dublin and Cork

By Leona Kenny
Aer Lingus has issued their summer schedule routes and restart dates from Dublin and Cork to destinations across Europe..

Aer Lingus is reducing fares by up to 20% to Naples, Nice, Dubrovnik, Santorini and many more destinations. This offer is valid for travel from March 27th until June 15th. Bookings must be made by midnight March 7th.

Speaking on the European route restarts, Bill Byrne, Director Global Sales at Aer Lingus said:“We are delighted to announce the restart of several popular European holiday routes from both Dublin and Cork airports at the end of March. There is no doubt that travel is back on the agenda in 2022 and restarting these routes is another important step for the airline.

“We are looking forward to welcoming the many families, friends and solo travellers back on board who are excited for a long-awaited sun holiday”.

Leona Kenny
