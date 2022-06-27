Aer Lingus Issues Apology for 13 Cancelled Flights Yesterday

Aer Lingus has apologised to passengers who missed any of the 13 flights which were cancelled yesterday, Sunday 26th June to and from Dublin airport.

Flights to Paris, Amsterdam, London, and Split were among those cancelled.

According to Aer Lingus, ‘system pressures’ due to air traffic control strikes alongside a spike in Covid cases among staff were factors to blame for the cancellations.

Aer Lingus passenger, Anthony Mooney from Dublin was due to fly to Amsterdam yesterday. He received a text from the airline as his taxi pulled up at Dublin airport to say there was ‘disruption’ to his flight.

”My wife and I moved quickly and changed our flight and hotel to Monday. It was frustrating for us, but we were able to sort it out quickly, I feel sorry for people who may not be as tech-savvy or who had connecting flights’‘, said Mooney.

A spokesperson for Aer Lingus said that where cancellations have occurred, “Aer Lingus has sought to re-accommodate passengers on the next available alternative service.”