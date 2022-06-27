SEARCH
HomeNewsAer Lingus Issues Apology for 13 Cancelled Flights Yesterday
News

Aer Lingus Issues Apology for 13 Cancelled Flights Yesterday

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
0
2

Aer Lingus has apologised to passengers who missed any of the 13 flights which were cancelled yesterday, Sunday 26th June to and from Dublin airport.

Flights to Paris, Amsterdam, London, and Split were among those cancelled.

According to Aer Lingus, ‘system pressures’ due to air traffic control strikes alongside a spike in Covid cases among staff were factors to blame for the cancellations.

Aer Lingus passenger, Anthony Mooney from Dublin was due to fly to Amsterdam yesterday. He received a text from the airline as his taxi pulled up at Dublin airport to say there was ‘disruption’ to his flight.

”My wife and I moved quickly and changed our flight and hotel to Monday. It was frustrating for us, but we were able to sort it out quickly, I feel sorry for people who may not be as tech-savvy or who had connecting flights’‘, said Mooney.

A spokesperson for Aer Lingus said that where cancellations have occurred, “Aer Lingus has sought to re-accommodate passengers on the next available alternative service.”

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also have a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous articleFarewell to Susana Cardoso

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie